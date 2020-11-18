Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,833 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.0% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,313,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,999 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,289,856 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,571,309,000 after acquiring an additional 413,623 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,840,717 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,869,374,000 after acquiring an additional 435,800 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,853,102 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,447,325,000 after acquiring an additional 396,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 422,556 shares of company stock worth $93,282,154. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.46.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $214.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,621.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

