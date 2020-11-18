Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $18.49 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,920 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $18,488,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $214.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,621.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 422,556 shares of company stock valued at $93,282,154 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.46.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

