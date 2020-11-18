American International Group Inc. Sells 1,595 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Compass Minerals International worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 118.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 272,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 148,187 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,765,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,822,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 340.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 110,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 85,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 194.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 76,128 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

CMP stock opened at $63.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.39 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average of $54.47.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

