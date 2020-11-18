American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BR opened at $147.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $153.34.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $2,144,713.52. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $3,387,286.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,762.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,378 shares of company stock worth $34,773,316 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

