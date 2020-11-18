Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,102 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.7% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Microsoft by 105.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after buying an additional 10,705,657 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 40.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after buying an additional 3,863,058 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $178,633,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after buying an additional 1,667,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Microsoft by 146.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,748,096 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $559,265,000 after buying an additional 1,631,950 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 422,556 shares of company stock worth $93,282,154. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.46.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $214.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1,621.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.