Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $145.09 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,815 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 102,096 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.3% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $145,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.46.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 422,556 shares of company stock worth $93,282,154 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $214.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.58 and a 200-day moving average of $203.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,621.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

