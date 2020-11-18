Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,960 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 29,343 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.9% of Pendal Group Limited’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $156,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 22,070 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,488,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 689,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $145,088,000 after purchasing an additional 102,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 72,990 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 422,556 shares of company stock valued at $93,282,154. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $214.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.72. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1,621.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.46.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

