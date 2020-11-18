D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 3,955 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,112 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.2% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $125,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 20.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $214.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1,621.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.46.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 422,556 shares of company stock valued at $93,282,154. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

