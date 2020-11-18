American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.15% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSM. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSM stock opened at $83.27 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $86.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.53.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

MSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

