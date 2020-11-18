Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,420 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.39% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $105.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.40. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.27 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48.

