Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 471,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,359,000 after buying an additional 194,141 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,532,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,241,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,718,000 after buying an additional 112,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 232,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after buying an additional 102,573 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 246,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 96,473 shares during the period.

FNDX opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.44. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $43.65.

