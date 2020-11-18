CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,808 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

Shares of LNG opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 588.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.