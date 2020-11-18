Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Up to $3.74

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $4.38. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 2,484 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBVA shares. Redburn Partners downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $48,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.0% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 83,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 52.4% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.8% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 79,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

