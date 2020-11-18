Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,253 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,898,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 76.9% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 149,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 65,209 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 11,620.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Shares of SWAN stock opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.28. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.