CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NET. Venrock Management V LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $1,128,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,210,000 after buying an additional 5,795,087 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,029,000 after buying an additional 3,012,041 shares during the period. Venrock Partners Management V LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,701,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,554 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $65.96 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $71.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.12 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.48.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 438,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $17,544,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $596,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,589,592 shares of company stock worth $68,214,934 over the last ninety days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

