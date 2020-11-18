CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 232 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 25.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 44.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 126.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.4% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $60.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.35.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,251 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,765.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,982. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRMB. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

