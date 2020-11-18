Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Sets New 1-Year High at $281.00

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $281.00 and last traded at $281.00, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. FBN Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.30, for a total transaction of $929,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,291.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.61, for a total value of $413,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,619.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,532 shares of company stock valued at $28,539,603. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Arista Networks by 60.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 100.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

