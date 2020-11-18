Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Sets New 1-Year High at $281.00

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $281.00 and last traded at $281.00, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.86.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. FBN Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.59.
The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.17.
In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.30, for a total transaction of $929,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,291.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.61, for a total value of $413,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,619.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,532 shares of company stock valued at $28,539,603. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Arista Networks by 60.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 100.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ANET)
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.