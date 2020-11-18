CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $434,000 Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,653 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 5,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.70.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

