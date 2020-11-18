Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 95.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

In related news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan acquired 290,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,958,157.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,559.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sarah Beshar bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,601.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

