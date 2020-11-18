Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 28,502 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,502 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,919,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,076 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,659,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,180,000 after buying an additional 4,898,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,967,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,370,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,998,000.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $53.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.33. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

