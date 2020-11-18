CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,771 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ELS stock opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average of $63.36.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

