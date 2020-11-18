CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIE. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERIE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Erie Indemnity in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $243.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Erie Indemnity has a 1-year low of $130.20 and a 1-year high of $247.98.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

