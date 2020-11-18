Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $3.87 Million in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 192,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 12.01% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the third quarter worth $840,000.

BUFR opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.41.

