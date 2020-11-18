American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,011 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,078 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of American Airlines Group worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 125.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 192,632 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 107,130 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,994 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 32,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,658,985 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $47,822,000 after purchasing an additional 585,139 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 689.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,546 shares of the airline’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 43,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 140166 lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.24.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

