CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Livongo Health were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,296,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 88.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Livongo Health news, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 5,734 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $759,927.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Glen Tullman sold 422,000 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $52,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,348,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,850,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 691,865 shares of company stock valued at $86,180,389. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LVGO opened at $139.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 19.88 and a quick ratio of 19.51. Livongo Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $151.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.42 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.88.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Livongo Health had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Livongo Health, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $7.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LVGO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Livongo Health from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark lowered Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Livongo Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.29.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

