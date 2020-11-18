American International Group Inc. Sells 4,657 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 506.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.88.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.92.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $44,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,125 shares in the company, valued at $397,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 2,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $39,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $386,263 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

