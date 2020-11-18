American International Group Inc. Buys 4,201 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Strategic Education worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 5.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $34,741.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,144,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.85 and its 200 day moving average is $127.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.83 and a twelve month high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

STRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

