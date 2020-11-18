CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 13,735 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,735 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 34.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 29.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC stock opened at $70.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $302.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,216 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of June 30, 2020. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

