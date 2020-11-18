Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,012,000 after purchasing an additional 49,423 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 26,742 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 1,772.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 11.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

UI opened at $249.89 on Wednesday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.01 and a 1-year high of $271.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.91.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 131.03% and a net margin of 29.61%. Ubiquiti’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.74, for a total transaction of $256,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

