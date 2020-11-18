CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 27 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,778,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 67.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $478.02 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $177.65 and a 12-month high of $480.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $433.90 and a 200-day moving average of $416.90.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

FICO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $473.57.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total value of $2,164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,318,713.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $4,127,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,953,233.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $10,546,350. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

