CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $34,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $3,720,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,276,763.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total value of $1,207,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,302,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,447 shares of company stock valued at $16,003,664 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $302.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.04. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $358.68.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.70.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.