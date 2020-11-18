CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 294 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,227,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,729,000 after acquiring an additional 103,715 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2,688.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CSFB upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

