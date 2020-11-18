10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 95.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth $46,000.

10x Genomics stock opened at $135.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.98. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $166.31.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 27,692 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.97, for a total transaction of $3,156,057.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,849,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.92, for a total transaction of $854,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 546,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,256,026.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,122,365.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. Bank of America increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.70.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

