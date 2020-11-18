CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,867 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 146.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth $33,000.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $123,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,535.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $121,992.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,602.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a current ratio of 99.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VICI. Citigroup upped their target price on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.66.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

