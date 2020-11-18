iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,260.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,793.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth about $118,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $80.32 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $84.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average is $71.00.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.