Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Avantor were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Avantor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Avantor by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 10.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $28.98. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 230.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.90.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Justin Miller sold 22,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $484,517.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,943.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 15,397,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $300,395,567.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,149,897 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,645,076. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.03.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

