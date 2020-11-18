CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 3.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.49, for a total transaction of $2,392,665.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,542,685.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,194,303.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,363,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,176 shares of company stock valued at $7,666,784. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $355.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of -196.50 and a beta of 1.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $395.76.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $220.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $295.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $202.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $195.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.50.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

