CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $484,000 in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SII. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprott by 3.4% in the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Sprott by 14,869.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sprott by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sprott during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott alerts:

NYSE:SII opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.26 million and a P/E ratio of 67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sprott Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,250.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SII. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sprott from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Sprott from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.