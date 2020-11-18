MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 69.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $221,591.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,688,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $114,152.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,248.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,882 shares of company stock worth $84,518,323. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.54.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $248.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.76. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $273.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of -63.84 and a beta of 0.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

