Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $65,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total value of $1,890,983.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BURL opened at $225.02 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $250.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.54.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.