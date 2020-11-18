CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Insulet were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,077,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth about $94,806,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,156,653,000 after purchasing an additional 231,511 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 32.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,218,000 after purchasing an additional 137,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 2,357.9% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 137,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 131,970 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PODD. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Insulet from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Insulet stock opened at $259.61 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $268.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 927.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total transaction of $751,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $3,508,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,198.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,415 shares of company stock worth $5,160,326. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.