CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pool were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $329.45 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $391.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.20 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

In related news, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.39, for a total transaction of $347,526.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,462.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total transaction of $1,088,864.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,621,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,571 shares of company stock valued at $23,178,202. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

