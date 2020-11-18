CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter worth about $1,962,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 352,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 91,568 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 327,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 78,021 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 17.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 6.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 314,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Separately, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.