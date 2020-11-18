Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases Shares of 1,810,195 Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,810,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,634,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VERX. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Vertex in the third quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vertex in the third quarter valued at about $14,208,000.

VERX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vertex in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.51.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $94.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

