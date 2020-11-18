CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 598 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Lucerne Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth $101,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 30,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,120,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $92,631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,605,391.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,906,355 shares of company stock valued at $109,943,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.26). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

