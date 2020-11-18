Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Holdings Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. FMR LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,074,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,923,000 after buying an additional 269,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,901,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,614,574,000 after acquiring an additional 355,379 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,954,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,257,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 445,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $129.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The business had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $5,487,431.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,060,720.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,266 shares of company stock valued at $10,355,931. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALNY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.70.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

