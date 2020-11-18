CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 8.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 1,888.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 105,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 100,064 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,304,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth $62,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

GoDaddy stock opened at $76.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.89 and its 200 day moving average is $75.39. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $89.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 59.23%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 1,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $149,565.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,328.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 4,375 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $380,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,639 shares of company stock worth $2,636,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.