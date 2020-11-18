CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 135 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 10.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $3,974,709.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 916,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,999,858.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $1,495,122.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,572 shares of company stock valued at $8,661,771. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $115.64 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $141.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.20.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

EXAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.