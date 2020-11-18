CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $561,000 Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 38.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 178.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INVH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.27, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $459.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 291,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,801. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

