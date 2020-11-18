CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 2,490 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $87,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,610,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,411,000 after buying an additional 3,335,502 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 443,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 107.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 899.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 344,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 309,720 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.82.

NYSE:ET opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of -56.30 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

